Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,844,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 54,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $236.61 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $242.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

