Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 333.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.36.

