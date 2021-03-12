Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 810 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average of $101.61.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

