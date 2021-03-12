Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $194.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.33, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

