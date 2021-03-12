Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 20,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,895. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $373.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.11. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.