Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $991.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

LIND has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

