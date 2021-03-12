Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.60.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,856. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth $86,000. Saddle Point Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth $136,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.