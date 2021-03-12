Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,816,000. Lionstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 48.1% in the third quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,043,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 129,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $583,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.66.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIND shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

