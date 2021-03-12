Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 21.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 39.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 71.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 16.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Credit Suisse Group cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NYSE LNC opened at $61.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

