Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Limoneira from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,201. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $312.45 million, a PE ratio of -18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,548 shares of company stock valued at $329,586 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in Limoneira by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 212,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Limoneira by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Limoneira by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Limoneira by 537.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Limoneira by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 29,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

