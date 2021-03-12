Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Down 11.3% on Insider Selling

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) was down 11.3% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 2,558,065 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 1,173,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Specifically, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,908,487.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,457,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,581,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,202,953 shares of company stock worth $114,836,552 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 288.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at $155,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.