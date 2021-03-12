Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Liberty Latin America traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 1704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 228,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 153,889 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

