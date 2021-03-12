Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

LI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Li Auto from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Li Auto from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Get Li Auto alerts:

NASDAQ:LI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.71. 567,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,579,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Li Auto by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.