Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.12) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LMND. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.43.

NYSE:LMND opened at $94.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.14. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $82,197,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,966.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,000,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,217,893 shares of company stock valued at $183,224,985.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,302,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,495,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

