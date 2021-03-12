LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives $39.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,184,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,203,895.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,771,509.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,523 shares of company stock worth $5,566,780 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.80. 4,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,284. The company has a market cap of $992.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.55.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

