Leggett & Platt, Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend payment by 12.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Leggett & Platt has a payout ratio of 64.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

