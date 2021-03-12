Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Up 852.9% in February

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 852.9% from the February 11th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE BWG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. 33,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,876. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWG. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 40,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.