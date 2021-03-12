Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of LEE stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.55 million, a P/E ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Lee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.14.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 151.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 126,563 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

