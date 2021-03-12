Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of LEE stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.55 million, a P/E ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Lee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.14.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter.
Lee Enterprises Company Profile
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.
