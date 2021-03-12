Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 258,365 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,036,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 258,365 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 3.6% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,815,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,923. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

