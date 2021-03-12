Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 195,060 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,138,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195,060 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Fiserv worth $585,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,147,073 shares of company stock worth $2,217,095,399. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $124.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,343,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,760. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.98 and its 200 day moving average is $107.72. The company has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 94.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

