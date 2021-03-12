Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,391 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.2% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $922,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 13,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO traded down $10.03 on Friday, reaching $450.49. 1,569,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,438. The stock has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $483.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

