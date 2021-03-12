Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Sells $41,952.00 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,280 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $41,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 242.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lantheus by 46.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 59,424 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lantheus by 6.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 24.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

