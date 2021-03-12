Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LAMR. Citigroup raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.24. 5,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

