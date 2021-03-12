Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $1,211,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $543.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $603.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $550.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

