Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,403,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,963,000 after acquiring an additional 112,849 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,936,000 after acquiring an additional 447,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,127,000 after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNI opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $116.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

