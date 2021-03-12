Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $259.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $264.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.62.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

