Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,535 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 248.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 120,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,292 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 96,371 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

