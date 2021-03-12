Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,026 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

