Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.55 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $110.47. The stock has a market cap of $125.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

