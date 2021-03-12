Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.55 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $110.47. The stock has a market cap of $125.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.21.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.
Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
