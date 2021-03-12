Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Invests $335,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,391 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

