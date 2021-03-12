Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 338.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26.

