Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

INTC traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.43. 1,375,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,902,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

