Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,878 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 30,134 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 497,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

NYSE DFP opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $30.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

