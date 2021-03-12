Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.01

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.01 and last traded at $75.74, with a volume of 2713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $38,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,193.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch sold 14,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $913,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 85,905 shares of company stock worth $5,268,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,329 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,916,000 after purchasing an additional 70,475 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 177,647 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,601,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,489,000 after buying an additional 90,145 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.