Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laird Superfood updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

