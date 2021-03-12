Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $5.60 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Loews makes up 1.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Loews by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Loews during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Loews by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of L traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,172. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Insiders have sold a total of 9,234 shares of company stock valued at $429,828 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.