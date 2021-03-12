Lafayette Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 2.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after buying an additional 752,193 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after acquiring an additional 570,164 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after buying an additional 418,486 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,068,000 after buying an additional 311,178 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.24. 23,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $264.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.62.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

