Lafayette Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,370 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 111,199 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,280 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 34,693 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

CTSH traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.45. The stock had a trading volume of 85,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,779. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average of $74.93. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.