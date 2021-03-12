Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Earnings Miss

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) fell 5.4% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $55.32 and last traded at $56.10. 875,438 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 210,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.

The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $506,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $489,584.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,834.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,437 shares of company stock worth $1,436,929 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $24,769,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $9,723,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $5,170,000. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% during the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,559,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.