Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Sells $506,500.00 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $506,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $57.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.29. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,769,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

