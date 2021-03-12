K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SDF. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.03 ($9.44).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €9.29 ($10.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.14. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a one year high of €10.44 ($12.28). The business has a fifty day moving average of €9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.59.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.