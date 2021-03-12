Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €94.00 by UBS Group

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €94.00 ($110.59) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRN. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Krones currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.22 ($87.32).

Shares of Krones stock opened at €67.55 ($79.47) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -155.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €61.67. Krones has a 12 month low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 12 month high of €78.35 ($92.18).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

