Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 4,808 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.4% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,811,000 after purchasing an additional 254,647 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,806 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 942,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,930. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $134.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

