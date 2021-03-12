Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYV stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.05. 1,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,341. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $65.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.37.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.