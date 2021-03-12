Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 1,639 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.15.

Shares of FITB traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.77. 396,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $38.67. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

