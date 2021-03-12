Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Up 16.6%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price traded up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.69. 5,542,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 6,375,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $826.46 million, a P/E ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 65,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $178,413.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $127,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 806,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,145. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the third quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 161,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

