KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13, Zacks reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

Shares of KNOP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. 205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $588.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

KNOP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

