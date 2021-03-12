KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Price Target Raised to $22.00

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $17.87 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $584.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

