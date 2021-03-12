KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.07. The company had a trading volume of 36,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,421. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $342.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Argus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

