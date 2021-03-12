KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.39

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 262253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 39,847 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $738,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $5,462,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 695,523 shares of company stock worth $13,062,925. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

